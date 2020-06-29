All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 4 2019 at 9:39 PM

1508 Pine Lane

1508 Pine Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1508 Pine Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Garden Acres

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This is a beautiful home in Fort Worth, Texas. It is a 3 bedroom/ 1 bath home with over 1,125 sqft. It has been fully renovated with beautiful quartz countertops, luxury baths, wifi ecobee thermostat, wifi motor for garage door, and ring video doorbell security monitoring. (Technology fee of $55 per month includes high speed internet (200mbps), Ring Doorbell security monitoring)

Includes: Fridge, Range, Stove, Microwave, and Washer/ Dryer Connections.

We're Airbnb Friendly!
Pet Friendly with a refundable deposit $250/pet.
No breed or weight restrictions.
Rental Terms: $1295 monthly rent & $1295 deposit.

Our applications are FREE; you do not need to pay to apply, but we will verify you make 3x rent, have no recent evictions, and we'll review credit and criminal background to make final decision. (Please contact us for the FREE application)

Tenant pays all utilities and yard care.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment, or in person tours with our representative. Text (817) 952-9422 for quickest response. Calls to this number will be answered by our answering service but we will return the call at our earliest convenience.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 Pine Lane have any available units?
1508 Pine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1508 Pine Lane have?
Some of 1508 Pine Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 Pine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1508 Pine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 Pine Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1508 Pine Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1508 Pine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1508 Pine Lane offers parking.
Does 1508 Pine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1508 Pine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 Pine Lane have a pool?
No, 1508 Pine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1508 Pine Lane have accessible units?
No, 1508 Pine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 Pine Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1508 Pine Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

