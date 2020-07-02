All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 25 2020 at 7:29 AM

1507 E Mulkey St

1507 East Mulkey Street · No Longer Available
Location

1507 East Mulkey Street, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Morningside

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
3 bedrooms; 1 bathroom; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring in entry, kitchen, bathroom and utility room (wet areas); carpet flooring in family room and all bedrooms; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops in kitchen; vent hood; energy-efficient dishwasher; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink; black electric range; marble countertops in all baths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1507 E Mulkey St have any available units?
1507 E Mulkey St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1507 E Mulkey St have?
Some of 1507 E Mulkey St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1507 E Mulkey St currently offering any rent specials?
1507 E Mulkey St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1507 E Mulkey St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1507 E Mulkey St is pet friendly.
Does 1507 E Mulkey St offer parking?
No, 1507 E Mulkey St does not offer parking.
Does 1507 E Mulkey St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1507 E Mulkey St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1507 E Mulkey St have a pool?
No, 1507 E Mulkey St does not have a pool.
Does 1507 E Mulkey St have accessible units?
No, 1507 E Mulkey St does not have accessible units.
Does 1507 E Mulkey St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1507 E Mulkey St has units with dishwashers.

