All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1506 E Mulkey Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1506 E Mulkey Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1506 E Mulkey Street

1506 E Mulkey St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1506 E Mulkey St, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Morningside

Amenities

carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
Cute 3 bedroom bath duplex for lease. This beautiful property is move in ready. It features new carpet and paint, lots of light and a small backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1506 E Mulkey Street have any available units?
1506 E Mulkey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1506 E Mulkey Street currently offering any rent specials?
1506 E Mulkey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 E Mulkey Street pet-friendly?
No, 1506 E Mulkey Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1506 E Mulkey Street offer parking?
No, 1506 E Mulkey Street does not offer parking.
Does 1506 E Mulkey Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1506 E Mulkey Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 E Mulkey Street have a pool?
No, 1506 E Mulkey Street does not have a pool.
Does 1506 E Mulkey Street have accessible units?
No, 1506 E Mulkey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 E Mulkey Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1506 E Mulkey Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1506 E Mulkey Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1506 E Mulkey Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The George
4900 Gage Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Parkside So7
900 Matisse Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Dakota Ridge
6776 Westcreek Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76133
The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments
4945 Gage Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University