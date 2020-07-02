Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1506 E Mulkey Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1506 E Mulkey Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1506 E Mulkey Street
1506 E Mulkey St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1506 E Mulkey St, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Morningside
Amenities
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
Cute 3 bedroom bath duplex for lease. This beautiful property is move in ready. It features new carpet and paint, lots of light and a small backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1506 E Mulkey Street have any available units?
1506 E Mulkey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 1506 E Mulkey Street currently offering any rent specials?
1506 E Mulkey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 E Mulkey Street pet-friendly?
No, 1506 E Mulkey Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 1506 E Mulkey Street offer parking?
No, 1506 E Mulkey Street does not offer parking.
Does 1506 E Mulkey Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1506 E Mulkey Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 E Mulkey Street have a pool?
No, 1506 E Mulkey Street does not have a pool.
Does 1506 E Mulkey Street have accessible units?
No, 1506 E Mulkey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 E Mulkey Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1506 E Mulkey Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1506 E Mulkey Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1506 E Mulkey Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The George
4900 Gage Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Parkside So7
900 Matisse Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Dakota Ridge
6776 Westcreek Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76133
The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments
4945 Gage Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University