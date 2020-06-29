Rent Calculator
1504 Washington Ave
1504 Washington Ave
1504 Washington Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
1504 Washington Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Fairmount
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1504 Washington Ave Available 01/15/19 -
(RLNE3920480)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1504 Washington Ave have any available units?
1504 Washington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 1504 Washington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1504 Washington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 Washington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1504 Washington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 1504 Washington Ave offer parking?
No, 1504 Washington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1504 Washington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1504 Washington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 Washington Ave have a pool?
No, 1504 Washington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1504 Washington Ave have accessible units?
No, 1504 Washington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 Washington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1504 Washington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1504 Washington Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1504 Washington Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
