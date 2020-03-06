Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1503 Lagonda Avenue
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1503 Lagonda Avenue
1503 Lagonda Avenue
·
Location
1503 Lagonda Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76164
North Side
Amenities
hardwood floors
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Cute vintage updated apartment with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. Beautiful wood floors, nice kitchen and window coverings, wall heat and air conditioning. Big walk in closet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1503 Lagonda Avenue have any available units?
1503 Lagonda Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1503 Lagonda Avenue have?
Some of 1503 Lagonda Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1503 Lagonda Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1503 Lagonda Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1503 Lagonda Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1503 Lagonda Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 1503 Lagonda Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1503 Lagonda Avenue offers parking.
Does 1503 Lagonda Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1503 Lagonda Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1503 Lagonda Avenue have a pool?
No, 1503 Lagonda Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1503 Lagonda Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1503 Lagonda Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1503 Lagonda Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1503 Lagonda Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
