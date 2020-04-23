All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:18 AM

1501 Castle Ridge Road

1501 Castle Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

1501 Castle Ridge Road, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Garden Acres

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 Castle Ridge Road have any available units?
1501 Castle Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1501 Castle Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
1501 Castle Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 Castle Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 1501 Castle Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1501 Castle Ridge Road offer parking?
No, 1501 Castle Ridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 1501 Castle Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1501 Castle Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 Castle Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 1501 Castle Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 1501 Castle Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 1501 Castle Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 Castle Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1501 Castle Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1501 Castle Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1501 Castle Ridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.

