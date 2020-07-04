Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
1500 Withers St.
1500 Withers Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1500 Withers Street, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Stripling Place
Amenities
on-site laundry
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3 Bedroom / 1 Bath With Central Heat And Air.
3 Bedroom / 1 Bath With Central Heat And Air.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1500 Withers St. have any available units?
1500 Withers St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1500 Withers St. have?
Some of 1500 Withers St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1500 Withers St. currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Withers St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Withers St. pet-friendly?
No, 1500 Withers St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 1500 Withers St. offer parking?
No, 1500 Withers St. does not offer parking.
Does 1500 Withers St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 Withers St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Withers St. have a pool?
No, 1500 Withers St. does not have a pool.
Does 1500 Withers St. have accessible units?
No, 1500 Withers St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Withers St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 Withers St. does not have units with dishwashers.
