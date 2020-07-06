1500 Wind Dancer Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76131 Chisholm Ridge
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
UPDATED & BEAUTIFUL! 4 Bedroom- split Master. Plus a short walk to Elementary. Hardwood like flooring in all main areas. Tile in kitchen. New Carpet & New Paint. Fenced yard with sprinkler system. (Possible 6 mo. lease option)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1500 Wind Dancer Trail have any available units?
1500 Wind Dancer Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 Wind Dancer Trail have?
Some of 1500 Wind Dancer Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 Wind Dancer Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Wind Dancer Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.