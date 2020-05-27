1500 Jasper Street, Fort Worth, TX 76106 Diamond Hill-Jarvis
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2cp home in Fort Worth has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1500 Jasper St have any available units?
1500 Jasper St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 Jasper St have?
Some of 1500 Jasper St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 Jasper St currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Jasper St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Jasper St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1500 Jasper St is pet friendly.
Does 1500 Jasper St offer parking?
Yes, 1500 Jasper St offers parking.
Does 1500 Jasper St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 Jasper St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Jasper St have a pool?
No, 1500 Jasper St does not have a pool.
Does 1500 Jasper St have accessible units?
No, 1500 Jasper St does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Jasper St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1500 Jasper St has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)