1458 Arbor Ridge Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Cute, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Laminate wood floors in kitchen, dining, & living. Carpet in the bedrooms. Backyard is private and has a storage shed. Refrigerator in kitchen. No pets & no smoking. Carpets to be replaced