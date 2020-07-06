All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
1458 Arbor Ridge Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1458 Arbor Ridge Drive

1458 Arbor Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1458 Arbor Ridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Harmony Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Laminate wood floors in kitchen, dining, & living. Carpet in the bedrooms. Backyard is private and has a storage shed. Refrigerator in kitchen. No pets & no smoking. Carpets to be replaced

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1458 Arbor Ridge Drive have any available units?
1458 Arbor Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1458 Arbor Ridge Drive have?
Some of 1458 Arbor Ridge Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1458 Arbor Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1458 Arbor Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1458 Arbor Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1458 Arbor Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1458 Arbor Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1458 Arbor Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 1458 Arbor Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1458 Arbor Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1458 Arbor Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 1458 Arbor Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1458 Arbor Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1458 Arbor Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1458 Arbor Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1458 Arbor Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

