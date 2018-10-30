All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1456 Amazon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1456 Amazon Drive
Last updated November 12 2019 at 5:58 AM

1456 Amazon Drive

1456 Amazon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1456 Amazon Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76247
Rivers Edge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1456 Amazon Drive have any available units?
1456 Amazon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1456 Amazon Drive have?
Some of 1456 Amazon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1456 Amazon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1456 Amazon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1456 Amazon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1456 Amazon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1456 Amazon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1456 Amazon Drive offers parking.
Does 1456 Amazon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1456 Amazon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1456 Amazon Drive have a pool?
No, 1456 Amazon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1456 Amazon Drive have accessible units?
No, 1456 Amazon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1456 Amazon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1456 Amazon Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76118
Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Constellation Ranch
500 W Loop 820 S
Fort Worth, TX 76108
The Retreat
8200 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University