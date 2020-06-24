Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
14521 Mainstay Way
Last updated December 9 2019 at 5:55 AM
1 of 7
14521 Mainstay Way
14521 Mainstay Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
14521 Mainstay Way, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
IMMACULATE! Like New! Finished in 2017, Granite counters, stainless GE appliances, 2 Community Pools, splash park, playground, club house, tennis courts, jogging trail, hockey rink.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14521 Mainstay Way have any available units?
14521 Mainstay Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 14521 Mainstay Way have?
Some of 14521 Mainstay Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14521 Mainstay Way currently offering any rent specials?
14521 Mainstay Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14521 Mainstay Way pet-friendly?
No, 14521 Mainstay Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 14521 Mainstay Way offer parking?
Yes, 14521 Mainstay Way offers parking.
Does 14521 Mainstay Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14521 Mainstay Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14521 Mainstay Way have a pool?
Yes, 14521 Mainstay Way has a pool.
Does 14521 Mainstay Way have accessible units?
No, 14521 Mainstay Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14521 Mainstay Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14521 Mainstay Way has units with dishwashers.
