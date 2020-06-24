Rent Calculator
All apartments in Fort Worth
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1449 Oak Grove Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1449 Oak Grove Rd
1449 Oak Grove Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1449 Oak Grove Road, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Highland Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 living , 2 dining rooms, fireplace& garage house that is located on the corner.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1449 Oak Grove Rd have any available units?
1449 Oak Grove Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1449 Oak Grove Rd have?
Some of 1449 Oak Grove Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1449 Oak Grove Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1449 Oak Grove Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1449 Oak Grove Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1449 Oak Grove Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1449 Oak Grove Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1449 Oak Grove Rd offers parking.
Does 1449 Oak Grove Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1449 Oak Grove Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1449 Oak Grove Rd have a pool?
No, 1449 Oak Grove Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1449 Oak Grove Rd have accessible units?
No, 1449 Oak Grove Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1449 Oak Grove Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1449 Oak Grove Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
