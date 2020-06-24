All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1449 Oak Grove Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1449 Oak Grove Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1449 Oak Grove Rd

1449 Oak Grove Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1449 Oak Grove Road, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Highland Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 living , 2 dining rooms, fireplace& garage house that is located on the corner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1449 Oak Grove Rd have any available units?
1449 Oak Grove Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1449 Oak Grove Rd have?
Some of 1449 Oak Grove Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1449 Oak Grove Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1449 Oak Grove Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1449 Oak Grove Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1449 Oak Grove Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1449 Oak Grove Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1449 Oak Grove Rd offers parking.
Does 1449 Oak Grove Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1449 Oak Grove Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1449 Oak Grove Rd have a pool?
No, 1449 Oak Grove Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1449 Oak Grove Rd have accessible units?
No, 1449 Oak Grove Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1449 Oak Grove Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1449 Oak Grove Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Mansions At Timberland
11401 N Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University