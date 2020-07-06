All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 6 2020 at 3:54 AM

1448 Wind Dancer Trail

1448 Wind Dancer Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1448 Wind Dancer Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Chisholm Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1448 Wind Dancer Trail have any available units?
1448 Wind Dancer Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1448 Wind Dancer Trail have?
Some of 1448 Wind Dancer Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1448 Wind Dancer Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1448 Wind Dancer Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1448 Wind Dancer Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1448 Wind Dancer Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1448 Wind Dancer Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1448 Wind Dancer Trail offers parking.
Does 1448 Wind Dancer Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1448 Wind Dancer Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1448 Wind Dancer Trail have a pool?
No, 1448 Wind Dancer Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1448 Wind Dancer Trail have accessible units?
No, 1448 Wind Dancer Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1448 Wind Dancer Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1448 Wind Dancer Trail has units with dishwashers.

