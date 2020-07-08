All apartments in Fort Worth
1444 Horncastle Street

1444 Horncastle Street · No Longer Available
Location

1444 Horncastle Street, Fort Worth, TX 76134

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.  Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply).  Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1444 Horncastle Street have any available units?
1444 Horncastle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1444 Horncastle Street have?
Some of 1444 Horncastle Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1444 Horncastle Street currently offering any rent specials?
1444 Horncastle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1444 Horncastle Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1444 Horncastle Street is pet friendly.
Does 1444 Horncastle Street offer parking?
No, 1444 Horncastle Street does not offer parking.
Does 1444 Horncastle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1444 Horncastle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1444 Horncastle Street have a pool?
No, 1444 Horncastle Street does not have a pool.
Does 1444 Horncastle Street have accessible units?
No, 1444 Horncastle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1444 Horncastle Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1444 Horncastle Street has units with dishwashers.

