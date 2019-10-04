14425 Mainstay Way, Fort Worth, TX 76052 Sendera Ranch
Available April 1 Four bedrooms Split master with separate shower and garden tub Kitchen opens to the living room Granite countertops Refrigerator included Walk in pantry Covered patio Sprinkler system Garage door opener Security system Community pools and playground Northwest schools No smokers One small mature dog considered 50 app fee per adult 18 and over TAR application proof of income
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
