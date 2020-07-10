All apartments in Fort Worth
14412 Chino Dr

Location

14412 Chino Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Haslet is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Large backyard with deck. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

*6 month lease!

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=w3XvPDp5ZL&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14412 Chino Dr have any available units?
14412 Chino Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 14412 Chino Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14412 Chino Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14412 Chino Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14412 Chino Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14412 Chino Dr offer parking?
No, 14412 Chino Dr does not offer parking.
Does 14412 Chino Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14412 Chino Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14412 Chino Dr have a pool?
No, 14412 Chino Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14412 Chino Dr have accessible units?
No, 14412 Chino Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14412 Chino Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 14412 Chino Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14412 Chino Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 14412 Chino Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

