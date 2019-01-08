Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1437 Castlegar Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1437 Castlegar Lane
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:55 AM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1437 Castlegar Lane
1437 Castlegar Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1437 Castlegar Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76247
Rivers Edge
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
4 bedroom 2 bath in Northwest ISD! Home features covered patio, blinds, and ceiling fans. Master has garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closets. Tenant to verify schools - Don't miss out!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1437 Castlegar Lane have any available units?
1437 Castlegar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1437 Castlegar Lane have?
Some of 1437 Castlegar Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1437 Castlegar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1437 Castlegar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1437 Castlegar Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1437 Castlegar Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 1437 Castlegar Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1437 Castlegar Lane offers parking.
Does 1437 Castlegar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1437 Castlegar Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1437 Castlegar Lane have a pool?
No, 1437 Castlegar Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1437 Castlegar Lane have accessible units?
No, 1437 Castlegar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1437 Castlegar Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1437 Castlegar Lane has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Sublet
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Alta Champions Circle
15848 Championship Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University