1437 Castlegar Lane
1437 Castlegar Lane

1437 Castlegar Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1437 Castlegar Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76247
Rivers Edge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
4 bedroom 2 bath in Northwest ISD! Home features covered patio, blinds, and ceiling fans. Master has garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closets. Tenant to verify schools - Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1437 Castlegar Lane have any available units?
1437 Castlegar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1437 Castlegar Lane have?
Some of 1437 Castlegar Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1437 Castlegar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1437 Castlegar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1437 Castlegar Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1437 Castlegar Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1437 Castlegar Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1437 Castlegar Lane offers parking.
Does 1437 Castlegar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1437 Castlegar Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1437 Castlegar Lane have a pool?
No, 1437 Castlegar Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1437 Castlegar Lane have accessible units?
No, 1437 Castlegar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1437 Castlegar Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1437 Castlegar Lane has units with dishwashers.

