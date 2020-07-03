All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:40 AM

14325 Snaffle Bit Tr

14325 Snaffle Bit Trail · No Longer Available
Location

14325 Snaffle Bit Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
"Fort Worth Texas Homes for Rent" 3-2-2 Community pools, NWISD - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home in the Sought after Sendera Ranch Neighborhood with
Community Pool, Playgrounds, Tennis Courts & Much More. Award Winning Northwest ISD.
Granite Kitchen Counters, Gas Stove, Kitchen Island, Large Walk-In Pantry. Master Bath has
Separate Shower, 2 Sinks and Garden Tub. Walk-In Master Closet. Large Backyard with
Covered Porch. Fireplace. Ceiling Fans in all Bedrooms. Open Concept.

www.fortworthpropertymanagement.com

UTILITY & MAINTENANCE PROGRAM:
With this new program, we will mail you the exact filters you need for your HVAC system every 30 days. Quality filters that are the right size for your home are sent directly to you at the right time. This will help you save 5-15% off of your heating and cooling bill, help your unit run more efficiently, and create a healthier living environment. All you have to do is install the filters within two (2) days of receipt. If, for some reason, you can't, then please let us know and we'll show you how.

This program costs you $20 per month which is paid as part of your monthly rent. While we have language in the lease to cover this, we wanted to make sure you are aware of the program ahead of time and fully understand why we've made this part of our agreement.
YouTube Video URL --

(RLNE3498990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14325 Snaffle Bit Tr have any available units?
14325 Snaffle Bit Tr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 14325 Snaffle Bit Tr have?
Some of 14325 Snaffle Bit Tr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14325 Snaffle Bit Tr currently offering any rent specials?
14325 Snaffle Bit Tr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14325 Snaffle Bit Tr pet-friendly?
No, 14325 Snaffle Bit Tr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 14325 Snaffle Bit Tr offer parking?
No, 14325 Snaffle Bit Tr does not offer parking.
Does 14325 Snaffle Bit Tr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14325 Snaffle Bit Tr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14325 Snaffle Bit Tr have a pool?
Yes, 14325 Snaffle Bit Tr has a pool.
Does 14325 Snaffle Bit Tr have accessible units?
No, 14325 Snaffle Bit Tr does not have accessible units.
Does 14325 Snaffle Bit Tr have units with dishwashers?
No, 14325 Snaffle Bit Tr does not have units with dishwashers.

