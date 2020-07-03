14325 Snaffle Bit Tr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

"Fort Worth Texas Homes for Rent" 3-2-2 Community pools, NWISD - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home in the Sought after Sendera Ranch Neighborhood with

Community Pool, Playgrounds, Tennis Courts & Much More. Award Winning Northwest ISD.

Granite Kitchen Counters, Gas Stove, Kitchen Island, Large Walk-In Pantry. Master Bath has

Separate Shower, 2 Sinks and Garden Tub. Walk-In Master Closet. Large Backyard with

Covered Porch. Fireplace. Ceiling Fans in all Bedrooms. Open Concept.



UTILITY & MAINTENANCE PROGRAM:

With this new program, we will mail you the exact filters you need for your HVAC system every 30 days. Quality filters that are the right size for your home are sent directly to you at the right time. This will help you save 5-15% off of your heating and cooling bill, help your unit run more efficiently, and create a healthier living environment. All you have to do is install the filters within two (2) days of receipt. If, for some reason, you can't, then please let us know and we'll show you how.



This program costs you $20 per month which is paid as part of your monthly rent. While we have language in the lease to cover this, we wanted to make sure you are aware of the program ahead of time and fully understand why we've made this part of our agreement.

