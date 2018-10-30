All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 14301 Centre Station Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
14301 Centre Station Dr
Last updated March 30 2020 at 2:32 PM

14301 Centre Station Dr

14301 Center Station Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
CentrePort Business Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14301 Center Station Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76155
CentrePort Business Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
Fort Worth
Hurst/ Euless/ Bedford area
1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $1035

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, 2 Pools, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Private detached garages($85/mo), Theater room, Door to door trash pickup, Club house, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Game/Sport room, School bus stop, Dog Park, Handicap modified units, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Attached garages, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Non-carpeted flooring, Ice makers, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 888

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14301 Centre Station Dr have any available units?
14301 Centre Station Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 14301 Centre Station Dr have?
Some of 14301 Centre Station Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14301 Centre Station Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14301 Centre Station Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14301 Centre Station Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14301 Centre Station Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14301 Centre Station Dr offer parking?
Yes, 14301 Centre Station Dr offers parking.
Does 14301 Centre Station Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14301 Centre Station Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14301 Centre Station Dr have a pool?
Yes, 14301 Centre Station Dr has a pool.
Does 14301 Centre Station Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 14301 Centre Station Dr has accessible units.
Does 14301 Centre Station Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14301 Centre Station Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
S 400
400 S Jennings Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Crestwood Place
3900 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Monticello Oaks Townhomes
150 Boland St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University