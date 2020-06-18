All apartments in Fort Worth
1429 Palmnold Cir W

1429 West Palmnold Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1429 West Palmnold Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76120

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
An amazing and move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Fort Worth is now available. This home features updated bathrooms and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and 2 living areas, plus so much more. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit our website by clicking here: www.Specializedfortworth.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=9MfIt1xqbM&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1429 Palmnold Cir W have any available units?
1429 Palmnold Cir W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1429 Palmnold Cir W currently offering any rent specials?
1429 Palmnold Cir W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1429 Palmnold Cir W pet-friendly?
Yes, 1429 Palmnold Cir W is pet friendly.
Does 1429 Palmnold Cir W offer parking?
No, 1429 Palmnold Cir W does not offer parking.
Does 1429 Palmnold Cir W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1429 Palmnold Cir W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1429 Palmnold Cir W have a pool?
No, 1429 Palmnold Cir W does not have a pool.
Does 1429 Palmnold Cir W have accessible units?
No, 1429 Palmnold Cir W does not have accessible units.
Does 1429 Palmnold Cir W have units with dishwashers?
No, 1429 Palmnold Cir W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1429 Palmnold Cir W have units with air conditioning?
No, 1429 Palmnold Cir W does not have units with air conditioning.

