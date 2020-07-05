14237 Cedar Post Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stove, dishwasher and plenty of cabinet space! Spacious fenced backyard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.