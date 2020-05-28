Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
14212 Tijuana Trail
Last updated March 23 2019 at 5:27 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14212 Tijuana Trail
14212 Tijuana Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Fort Worth
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location
14212 Tijuana Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14212 Tijuana Trail have any available units?
14212 Tijuana Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 14212 Tijuana Trail have?
Some of 14212 Tijuana Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14212 Tijuana Trail currently offering any rent specials?
14212 Tijuana Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14212 Tijuana Trail pet-friendly?
No, 14212 Tijuana Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 14212 Tijuana Trail offer parking?
Yes, 14212 Tijuana Trail offers parking.
Does 14212 Tijuana Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14212 Tijuana Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14212 Tijuana Trail have a pool?
No, 14212 Tijuana Trail does not have a pool.
Does 14212 Tijuana Trail have accessible units?
No, 14212 Tijuana Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 14212 Tijuana Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14212 Tijuana Trail has units with dishwashers.
