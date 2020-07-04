All apartments in Fort Worth
14204 Hoedown Way
14204 Hoedown Way

14204 Hoedown Way · No Longer Available
Location

14204 Hoedown Way, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Immaculate, move in ready one story brick and stone charmer located in the master planned community of Sendera Ranch with community pools, playgrounds, trails, amenity center, ponds and parks. Zoned for award winning Northwest ISD. Appreciate ceramic tile in foyer, kitchen, breakfast and living area. Engineered wood in dining and 1 bedroom. Eat in kitchen with granite counters, gas range, black appliances and breakfast bar open to large living area with fireplace. Split bedrooms. Master with garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and walk-in closet. Large covered patio with ceiling fan overlooks beautifully landscaped backyard with green space beyond. Close to shopping and dining. Welcome home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14204 Hoedown Way have any available units?
14204 Hoedown Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 14204 Hoedown Way have?
Some of 14204 Hoedown Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14204 Hoedown Way currently offering any rent specials?
14204 Hoedown Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14204 Hoedown Way pet-friendly?
No, 14204 Hoedown Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 14204 Hoedown Way offer parking?
Yes, 14204 Hoedown Way offers parking.
Does 14204 Hoedown Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14204 Hoedown Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14204 Hoedown Way have a pool?
Yes, 14204 Hoedown Way has a pool.
Does 14204 Hoedown Way have accessible units?
No, 14204 Hoedown Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14204 Hoedown Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14204 Hoedown Way has units with dishwashers.

