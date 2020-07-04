14204 Hoedown Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool

Immaculate, move in ready one story brick and stone charmer located in the master planned community of Sendera Ranch with community pools, playgrounds, trails, amenity center, ponds and parks. Zoned for award winning Northwest ISD. Appreciate ceramic tile in foyer, kitchen, breakfast and living area. Engineered wood in dining and 1 bedroom. Eat in kitchen with granite counters, gas range, black appliances and breakfast bar open to large living area with fireplace. Split bedrooms. Master with garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and walk-in closet. Large covered patio with ceiling fan overlooks beautifully landscaped backyard with green space beyond. Close to shopping and dining. Welcome home.