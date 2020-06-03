All apartments in Fort Worth
1419 Palmnold Circle W
Last updated March 21 2020 at 3:42 AM

1419 Palmnold Circle W

1419 West Palmnold Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1419 West Palmnold Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76120

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice 2 story townhome. Master bedroom and bathroom are downstairs. Large living area with fireplace. Dining and kitchen are very spacious lots of built ins. 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom are upstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1419 Palmnold Circle W have any available units?
1419 Palmnold Circle W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1419 Palmnold Circle W have?
Some of 1419 Palmnold Circle W's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1419 Palmnold Circle W currently offering any rent specials?
1419 Palmnold Circle W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 Palmnold Circle W pet-friendly?
No, 1419 Palmnold Circle W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1419 Palmnold Circle W offer parking?
Yes, 1419 Palmnold Circle W offers parking.
Does 1419 Palmnold Circle W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1419 Palmnold Circle W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 Palmnold Circle W have a pool?
No, 1419 Palmnold Circle W does not have a pool.
Does 1419 Palmnold Circle W have accessible units?
No, 1419 Palmnold Circle W does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 Palmnold Circle W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1419 Palmnold Circle W has units with dishwashers.

