1419 Palmnold Circle W

Very nice 2 story townhome. Master bedroom and bath are downstairs. Large living area with a fireplace. Dining and kitchen are very spacious lots of built-ins. 2 bedrooms and a bathroom are upstairs. 1 car garage. New carpet!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
