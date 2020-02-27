1416 Soaptree Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Built by First Texas Homes in 2012. Open floor plan with split bedrooms. Energy Efficient! Hardwood Floors and vaulted ceiling at entry. Floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace in Family room. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, and breakfast bar in Kitchen! Formal Living and Dining. Master with dual vanities, garden tub, and separate shower. 2 inch blinds throughout. Sought after Northwest ISD Schools. Clean and well kept. Pets considered on case by case basis. $500 Pet Deposit. $150 non-refundable one time pet fee. HOA dues paid by landlord.