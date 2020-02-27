All apartments in Fort Worth
1416 Soaptree Lane

Location

1416 Soaptree Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Presidio West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Built by First Texas Homes in 2012. Open floor plan with split bedrooms. Energy Efficient! Hardwood Floors and vaulted ceiling at entry. Floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace in Family room. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, and breakfast bar in Kitchen! Formal Living and Dining. Master with dual vanities, garden tub, and separate shower. 2 inch blinds throughout. Sought after Northwest ISD Schools. Clean and well kept. Pets considered on case by case basis. $500 Pet Deposit. $150 non-refundable one time pet fee. HOA dues paid by landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 Soaptree Lane have any available units?
1416 Soaptree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1416 Soaptree Lane have?
Some of 1416 Soaptree Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 Soaptree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1416 Soaptree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 Soaptree Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1416 Soaptree Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1416 Soaptree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1416 Soaptree Lane offers parking.
Does 1416 Soaptree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 Soaptree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 Soaptree Lane have a pool?
No, 1416 Soaptree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1416 Soaptree Lane have accessible units?
No, 1416 Soaptree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 Soaptree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1416 Soaptree Lane has units with dishwashers.

