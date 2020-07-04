All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 31 2019 at 6:49 AM

14149 Filly Street

14149 Filly Street · No Longer Available
Location

14149 Filly Street, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14149 Filly Street have any available units?
14149 Filly Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 14149 Filly Street have?
Some of 14149 Filly Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14149 Filly Street currently offering any rent specials?
14149 Filly Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14149 Filly Street pet-friendly?
No, 14149 Filly Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 14149 Filly Street offer parking?
Yes, 14149 Filly Street offers parking.
Does 14149 Filly Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14149 Filly Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14149 Filly Street have a pool?
No, 14149 Filly Street does not have a pool.
Does 14149 Filly Street have accessible units?
No, 14149 Filly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14149 Filly Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14149 Filly Street has units with dishwashers.

