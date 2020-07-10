All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 7 2020 at 9:58 AM

14145 Cochise

14145 Conchise Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14145 Conchise Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Refurbished 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath - New flooring, window coverings and paint. House smells like new paint and flooring. Vinyl plank downstairs and carpet upstairs and in bedrooms. (Before and after pictures)

(RLNE4278521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14145 Cochise have any available units?
14145 Cochise doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 14145 Cochise currently offering any rent specials?
14145 Cochise is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14145 Cochise pet-friendly?
No, 14145 Cochise is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 14145 Cochise offer parking?
No, 14145 Cochise does not offer parking.
Does 14145 Cochise have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14145 Cochise does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14145 Cochise have a pool?
No, 14145 Cochise does not have a pool.
Does 14145 Cochise have accessible units?
No, 14145 Cochise does not have accessible units.
Does 14145 Cochise have units with dishwashers?
No, 14145 Cochise does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14145 Cochise have units with air conditioning?
No, 14145 Cochise does not have units with air conditioning.

