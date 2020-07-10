14145 Conchise Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76052 Sendera Ranch
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Refurbished 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath - New flooring, window coverings and paint. House smells like new paint and flooring. Vinyl plank downstairs and carpet upstairs and in bedrooms. (Before and after pictures)
(RLNE4278521)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14145 Cochise have any available units?
14145 Cochise doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 14145 Cochise currently offering any rent specials?
14145 Cochise is not currently offering any rent specials.