All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 14136 Rodeo Daze Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
14136 Rodeo Daze Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14136 Rodeo Daze Drive

14136 Rodeo Daze Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14136 Rodeo Daze Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14136 Rodeo Daze Drive have any available units?
14136 Rodeo Daze Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 14136 Rodeo Daze Drive have?
Some of 14136 Rodeo Daze Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14136 Rodeo Daze Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14136 Rodeo Daze Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14136 Rodeo Daze Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14136 Rodeo Daze Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 14136 Rodeo Daze Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14136 Rodeo Daze Drive offers parking.
Does 14136 Rodeo Daze Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14136 Rodeo Daze Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14136 Rodeo Daze Drive have a pool?
No, 14136 Rodeo Daze Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14136 Rodeo Daze Drive have accessible units?
No, 14136 Rodeo Daze Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14136 Rodeo Daze Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14136 Rodeo Daze Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road
Fort Worth, TX 76132
S 400
400 S Jennings Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University