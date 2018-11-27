All apartments in Fort Worth
14133 Snaffle Bit Trail

Location

14133 Snaffle Bit Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Open concept kitchen/dining/living area 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Sendera Ranch. Privacy fenced back yard, full size fridge included but not warrantied, walk in closets, covered back patio & ear in kitchen. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1300.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14133 Snaffle Bit Trail have any available units?
14133 Snaffle Bit Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 14133 Snaffle Bit Trail have?
Some of 14133 Snaffle Bit Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14133 Snaffle Bit Trail currently offering any rent specials?
14133 Snaffle Bit Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14133 Snaffle Bit Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 14133 Snaffle Bit Trail is pet friendly.
Does 14133 Snaffle Bit Trail offer parking?
Yes, 14133 Snaffle Bit Trail offers parking.
Does 14133 Snaffle Bit Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14133 Snaffle Bit Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14133 Snaffle Bit Trail have a pool?
No, 14133 Snaffle Bit Trail does not have a pool.
Does 14133 Snaffle Bit Trail have accessible units?
No, 14133 Snaffle Bit Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 14133 Snaffle Bit Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 14133 Snaffle Bit Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

