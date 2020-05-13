All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1413 Pinehurst Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1413 Pinehurst Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1413 Pinehurst Drive

1413 Pinehurst Dr W · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1413 Pinehurst Dr W, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Hallmark-Camelot

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lease and Receive $550 Off Rent
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,540 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreeme

(RLNE4563849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 Pinehurst Drive have any available units?
1413 Pinehurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1413 Pinehurst Drive have?
Some of 1413 Pinehurst Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1413 Pinehurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1413 Pinehurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 Pinehurst Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1413 Pinehurst Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1413 Pinehurst Drive offer parking?
No, 1413 Pinehurst Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1413 Pinehurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1413 Pinehurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 Pinehurst Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1413 Pinehurst Drive has a pool.
Does 1413 Pinehurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 1413 Pinehurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 Pinehurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1413 Pinehurst Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76119
The Place at Westover Hills
6200 Pershing Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Trinity District Urban Apartments
432 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments
4945 Gage Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76106

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University