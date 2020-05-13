All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1413 Castle Ridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1413 Castle Ridge Road
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:43 PM

1413 Castle Ridge Road

1413 Castle Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1413 Castle Ridge Road, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Garden Acres

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 Castle Ridge Road have any available units?
1413 Castle Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1413 Castle Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
1413 Castle Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 Castle Ridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1413 Castle Ridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 1413 Castle Ridge Road offer parking?
No, 1413 Castle Ridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 1413 Castle Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1413 Castle Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 Castle Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 1413 Castle Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 1413 Castle Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 1413 Castle Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 Castle Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1413 Castle Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1413 Castle Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1413 Castle Ridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Sublet
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Dakota Ridge
6776 Westcreek Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76133
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Magnolia Park Apartments
2901 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University