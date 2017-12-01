Rent Calculator
Fort Worth, TX
1412 Muse Street
1412 Muse Street
1412 Muse Street
Location
1412 Muse Street, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Harmony Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move-in ready! 3 beds, 2 baths, open floor plan, upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and eat in kitchen, beautiful molding. 2 car garage with a front and back patio and a shed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1412 Muse Street have any available units?
1412 Muse Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1412 Muse Street have?
Some of 1412 Muse Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1412 Muse Street currently offering any rent specials?
1412 Muse Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 Muse Street pet-friendly?
No, 1412 Muse Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 1412 Muse Street offer parking?
Yes, 1412 Muse Street offers parking.
Does 1412 Muse Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1412 Muse Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 Muse Street have a pool?
No, 1412 Muse Street does not have a pool.
Does 1412 Muse Street have accessible units?
No, 1412 Muse Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 Muse Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1412 Muse Street does not have units with dishwashers.
