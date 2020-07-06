Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1412 Mountain Air Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1412 Mountain Air Trail
1412 Mountain Air Trail
·
No Longer Available
Location
1412 Mountain Air Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Chisholm Ridge
Amenities
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sharp, move-in ready home in Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD. Three bedrooms and two baths one level.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1412 Mountain Air Trail have any available units?
1412 Mountain Air Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 1412 Mountain Air Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1412 Mountain Air Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 Mountain Air Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1412 Mountain Air Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 1412 Mountain Air Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1412 Mountain Air Trail offers parking.
Does 1412 Mountain Air Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1412 Mountain Air Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 Mountain Air Trail have a pool?
No, 1412 Mountain Air Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1412 Mountain Air Trail have accessible units?
No, 1412 Mountain Air Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 Mountain Air Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1412 Mountain Air Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1412 Mountain Air Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1412 Mountain Air Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
