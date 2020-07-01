Rent Calculator
14117 Snaffle Bit Trail
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:23 PM

14117 Snaffle Bit Trail
14117 Snaffle Bit Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
14117 Snaffle Bit Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wonderful 3-2-2 one story in master planned Sendera Ranch available NOW. Open Floorplan. New paint and luxury vinyl flooring. No carpet. Mud room area. Call for qualifications. No Really Large Pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
500
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14117 Snaffle Bit Trail have any available units?
14117 Snaffle Bit Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 14117 Snaffle Bit Trail have?
Some of 14117 Snaffle Bit Trail's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14117 Snaffle Bit Trail currently offering any rent specials?
14117 Snaffle Bit Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14117 Snaffle Bit Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 14117 Snaffle Bit Trail is pet friendly.
Does 14117 Snaffle Bit Trail offer parking?
Yes, 14117 Snaffle Bit Trail offers parking.
Does 14117 Snaffle Bit Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14117 Snaffle Bit Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14117 Snaffle Bit Trail have a pool?
No, 14117 Snaffle Bit Trail does not have a pool.
Does 14117 Snaffle Bit Trail have accessible units?
No, 14117 Snaffle Bit Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 14117 Snaffle Bit Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14117 Snaffle Bit Trail has units with dishwashers.
