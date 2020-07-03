Rent Calculator
14113 Playa Trail
14113 Playa Trail
14113 Playa Trail
·
No Longer Available
Location
14113 Playa Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4-bed, 2-bath & 2-car garage in Sendera Ranch community. New air ducts, fresh paint, new carpet, new roof. Fenced yard with sprinkler. Move in ready. Do not miss this one.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14113 Playa Trail have any available units?
14113 Playa Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 14113 Playa Trail have?
Some of 14113 Playa Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14113 Playa Trail currently offering any rent specials?
14113 Playa Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14113 Playa Trail pet-friendly?
No, 14113 Playa Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 14113 Playa Trail offer parking?
Yes, 14113 Playa Trail offers parking.
Does 14113 Playa Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14113 Playa Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14113 Playa Trail have a pool?
No, 14113 Playa Trail does not have a pool.
Does 14113 Playa Trail have accessible units?
No, 14113 Playa Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 14113 Playa Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14113 Playa Trail has units with dishwashers.
