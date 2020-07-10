All apartments in Fort Worth
14112 Cochise Drive
Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:30 AM

14112 Cochise Drive

14112 Conchise Drive · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

14112 Conchise Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
Beautiful 4-2.5-2 with Spacious living room plus bonus gameroom, 2 dining areas, Large Master Suite with double marble vanities, garden tub with separate shower, Master bath with walk in closets, privacy fence, backyard patio!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14112 Cochise Drive have any available units?
14112 Cochise Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 14112 Cochise Drive have?
Some of 14112 Cochise Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14112 Cochise Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14112 Cochise Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14112 Cochise Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14112 Cochise Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 14112 Cochise Drive offer parking?
No, 14112 Cochise Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14112 Cochise Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14112 Cochise Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14112 Cochise Drive have a pool?
No, 14112 Cochise Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14112 Cochise Drive have accessible units?
No, 14112 Cochise Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14112 Cochise Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14112 Cochise Drive has units with dishwashers.

