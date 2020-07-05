All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1409 Castle Ridge Road

1409 Castle Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

1409 Castle Ridge Road, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Garden Acres

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*Adorable 4 bedroom with large living area with open concept. Huge kitchen and dining area with a great feeling of country living life. Beautiful home, tour this today!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 Castle Ridge Road have any available units?
1409 Castle Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1409 Castle Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
1409 Castle Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 Castle Ridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1409 Castle Ridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 1409 Castle Ridge Road offer parking?
No, 1409 Castle Ridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 1409 Castle Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1409 Castle Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 Castle Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 1409 Castle Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 1409 Castle Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 1409 Castle Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 Castle Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1409 Castle Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1409 Castle Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1409 Castle Ridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.

