1408 Pine Lane
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:24 AM
1 of 14
1408 Pine Lane
1408 Pine Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
1408 Pine Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Garden Acres
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute and clean 2 bedroom, 2 bath single family home. Easy maintenance. Light and bright, neutral colors.
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
AGENT SEE MEDIA FOR APPLICATION AND INSTRUCTIONS; REQUIRED FORMS* NO PETS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1408 Pine Lane have any available units?
1408 Pine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1408 Pine Lane have?
Some of 1408 Pine Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1408 Pine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1408 Pine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 Pine Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1408 Pine Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 1408 Pine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1408 Pine Lane offers parking.
Does 1408 Pine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1408 Pine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 Pine Lane have a pool?
No, 1408 Pine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1408 Pine Lane have accessible units?
No, 1408 Pine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 Pine Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1408 Pine Lane has units with dishwashers.
