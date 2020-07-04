All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1408 E hendricks Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1408 E hendricks Street
Last updated September 7 2019 at 10:53 AM

1408 E hendricks Street

1408 Hendricks St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1408 Hendricks St, Fort Worth, TX 76105

Amenities

parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 1 bed 1 bath..... big storage room with 2 car parking.....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 E hendricks Street have any available units?
1408 E hendricks Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1408 E hendricks Street currently offering any rent specials?
1408 E hendricks Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 E hendricks Street pet-friendly?
No, 1408 E hendricks Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1408 E hendricks Street offer parking?
Yes, 1408 E hendricks Street offers parking.
Does 1408 E hendricks Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1408 E hendricks Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 E hendricks Street have a pool?
No, 1408 E hendricks Street does not have a pool.
Does 1408 E hendricks Street have accessible units?
No, 1408 E hendricks Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 E hendricks Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1408 E hendricks Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1408 E hendricks Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1408 E hendricks Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palmer
117 Priddy Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Bridge Hollow Apartment Homes
5801 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Woodstone Apartments
6051 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University