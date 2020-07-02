All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1406 E Mulkey St

1404 East Mulkey Street · No Longer Available
Location

1404 East Mulkey Street, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Morningside

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful remodeled unit. Very large 3 bed 2 bath Unit which will make you feel right at home. Washer and dryer hook ups. Private fenced in backyard. Close to shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1406 E Mulkey St have any available units?
1406 E Mulkey St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1406 E Mulkey St currently offering any rent specials?
1406 E Mulkey St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 E Mulkey St pet-friendly?
No, 1406 E Mulkey St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1406 E Mulkey St offer parking?
No, 1406 E Mulkey St does not offer parking.
Does 1406 E Mulkey St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1406 E Mulkey St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 E Mulkey St have a pool?
No, 1406 E Mulkey St does not have a pool.
Does 1406 E Mulkey St have accessible units?
No, 1406 E Mulkey St does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 E Mulkey St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1406 E Mulkey St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1406 E Mulkey St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1406 E Mulkey St does not have units with air conditioning.

