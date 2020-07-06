Rent Calculator
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:32 AM
1405 Horncastle
1405 Horncastle Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1405 Horncastle Street, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Amenities
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
UPDATED AND READY FOR MOVE IN. - 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATH, LIVING WITH FIRE PLACE; WALK TO PARK
(RLNE4972604)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1405 Horncastle have any available units?
1405 Horncastle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 1405 Horncastle currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Horncastle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Horncastle pet-friendly?
No, 1405 Horncastle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 1405 Horncastle offer parking?
No, 1405 Horncastle does not offer parking.
Does 1405 Horncastle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 Horncastle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Horncastle have a pool?
No, 1405 Horncastle does not have a pool.
Does 1405 Horncastle have accessible units?
No, 1405 Horncastle does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Horncastle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1405 Horncastle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1405 Horncastle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1405 Horncastle does not have units with air conditioning.
