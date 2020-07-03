All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 25 2019 at 7:49 PM

14032 Saddlesoap Ct · No Longer Available
Location

14032 Saddlesoap Ct, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Breathtaking 5 bed, 3.5 bath, 3622 sq. ft. 2 story home in Haslet, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Beautiful island kitchen with lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Breakfast, formal living, formal dining and office areas! Lovely living room with gorgeous stone fireplace. Over-sized master suite down features dual sinks, luxurious tub, and separate shower. Game room upstairs! Spectacular backyard with covered patio! Be sure to schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14032 SaddleSoap Court have any available units?
14032 SaddleSoap Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 14032 SaddleSoap Court have?
Some of 14032 SaddleSoap Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14032 SaddleSoap Court currently offering any rent specials?
14032 SaddleSoap Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14032 SaddleSoap Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 14032 SaddleSoap Court is pet friendly.
Does 14032 SaddleSoap Court offer parking?
No, 14032 SaddleSoap Court does not offer parking.
Does 14032 SaddleSoap Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14032 SaddleSoap Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14032 SaddleSoap Court have a pool?
No, 14032 SaddleSoap Court does not have a pool.
Does 14032 SaddleSoap Court have accessible units?
No, 14032 SaddleSoap Court does not have accessible units.
Does 14032 SaddleSoap Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 14032 SaddleSoap Court does not have units with dishwashers.

