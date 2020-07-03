14032 SaddleSoap Court

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance fireplace game room

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities game room 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Breathtaking 5 bed, 3.5 bath, 3622 sq. ft. 2 story home in Haslet, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Beautiful island kitchen with lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Breakfast, formal living, formal dining and office areas! Lovely living room with gorgeous stone fireplace. Over-sized master suite down features dual sinks, luxurious tub, and separate shower. Game room upstairs! Spectacular backyard with covered patio! Be sure to schedule your showing today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.