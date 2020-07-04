All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 14020 Firebush Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
14020 Firebush Lane
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:41 PM

14020 Firebush Lane

14020 Firebrush Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14020 Firebrush Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Charming Single Story on a Large Cul-de-Sac Lot in Sendera Ranch! Located in the desirable Northwest ISD, this Lovely Home features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Dining & 2 Living areas. Lots of living space for family and kids. Upscale wood like title laminate Flooring, Nice open Kitchen with Breakfast Bar. Spacious Owner’s Retreat w- Sitting area & a Luxurious Bath w-an OVERSIZED Slate Tile Shower! Park-like Backyard w-Covered Patio, Trees & room for a POOL! This is a nice clean move in ready home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14020 Firebush Lane have any available units?
14020 Firebush Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 14020 Firebush Lane have?
Some of 14020 Firebush Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14020 Firebush Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14020 Firebush Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14020 Firebush Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14020 Firebush Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 14020 Firebush Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14020 Firebush Lane offers parking.
Does 14020 Firebush Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14020 Firebush Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14020 Firebush Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14020 Firebush Lane has a pool.
Does 14020 Firebush Lane have accessible units?
No, 14020 Firebush Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14020 Firebush Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14020 Firebush Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
The Phoenix
429 College Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University