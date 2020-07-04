14020 Firebush Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Charming Single Story on a Large Cul-de-Sac Lot in Sendera Ranch! Located in the desirable Northwest ISD, this Lovely Home features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Dining & 2 Living areas. Lots of living space for family and kids. Upscale wood like title laminate Flooring, Nice open Kitchen with Breakfast Bar. Spacious Owner’s Retreat w- Sitting area & a Luxurious Bath w-an OVERSIZED Slate Tile Shower! Park-like Backyard w-Covered Patio, Trees & room for a POOL! This is a nice clean move in ready home.