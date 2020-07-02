All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:29 PM

1402 Meadowood Village Drive

1402 Meadowood Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1402 Meadowood Village Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76120

Amenities

pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Super Cute 1 bedroom home. Well kept, designer colors. Come check it out. Homeowner is offering two year lease with NO rent increase! Come make this place your home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 Meadowood Village Drive have any available units?
1402 Meadowood Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1402 Meadowood Village Drive have?
Some of 1402 Meadowood Village Drive's amenities include pool, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1402 Meadowood Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1402 Meadowood Village Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 Meadowood Village Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1402 Meadowood Village Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1402 Meadowood Village Drive offer parking?
No, 1402 Meadowood Village Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1402 Meadowood Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1402 Meadowood Village Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 Meadowood Village Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1402 Meadowood Village Drive has a pool.
Does 1402 Meadowood Village Drive have accessible units?
No, 1402 Meadowood Village Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 Meadowood Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1402 Meadowood Village Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

