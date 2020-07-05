All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1401 Pine Lane

1401 Pine Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1401 Pine Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Garden Acres

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,360 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.

(RLNE4516687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Pine Lane have any available units?
1401 Pine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 Pine Lane have?
Some of 1401 Pine Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 Pine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Pine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Pine Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1401 Pine Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1401 Pine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1401 Pine Lane offers parking.
Does 1401 Pine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 Pine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Pine Lane have a pool?
No, 1401 Pine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1401 Pine Lane have accessible units?
No, 1401 Pine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Pine Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 Pine Lane has units with dishwashers.

