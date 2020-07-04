All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 21 2019 at 10:14 PM

1401 Brownford Drive

1401 Brownford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1401 Brownford Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76028
Garden Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Brownford Drive have any available units?
1401 Brownford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 Brownford Drive have?
Some of 1401 Brownford Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 Brownford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Brownford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Brownford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1401 Brownford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1401 Brownford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1401 Brownford Drive offers parking.
Does 1401 Brownford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 Brownford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Brownford Drive have a pool?
No, 1401 Brownford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1401 Brownford Drive have accessible units?
No, 1401 Brownford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Brownford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 Brownford Drive has units with dishwashers.

