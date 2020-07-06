All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 10 2019 at 10:05 PM

1400 Hazel Leigh Lane

1400 Hazel Leigh Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1400 Hazel Leigh Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Highland Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Fort Worth has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 Hazel Leigh Lane have any available units?
1400 Hazel Leigh Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 Hazel Leigh Lane have?
Some of 1400 Hazel Leigh Lane's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 Hazel Leigh Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Hazel Leigh Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 Hazel Leigh Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1400 Hazel Leigh Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1400 Hazel Leigh Lane offer parking?
No, 1400 Hazel Leigh Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1400 Hazel Leigh Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 Hazel Leigh Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 Hazel Leigh Lane have a pool?
No, 1400 Hazel Leigh Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1400 Hazel Leigh Lane have accessible units?
No, 1400 Hazel Leigh Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 Hazel Leigh Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1400 Hazel Leigh Lane has units with dishwashers.

