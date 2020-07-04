All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

13750 High Mesa Road

13750 High Mesa Road · No Longer Available
Location

13750 High Mesa Road, Fort Worth, TX 76262
The Ranches

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Totally Updated Modern Rental with open kitchen and living space! Tile throughout home makes for easy clean up! Granite Counter tops both in kitchen and bath. Glass backsplash in kitchen. Laundry room is on the inside of the home not in the garage!!! Covered patio close to major freeways. Come out and see the warmth and coziness of this wonderful 3-2-2.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13750 High Mesa Road have any available units?
13750 High Mesa Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 13750 High Mesa Road have?
Some of 13750 High Mesa Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13750 High Mesa Road currently offering any rent specials?
13750 High Mesa Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13750 High Mesa Road pet-friendly?
No, 13750 High Mesa Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 13750 High Mesa Road offer parking?
Yes, 13750 High Mesa Road offers parking.
Does 13750 High Mesa Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13750 High Mesa Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13750 High Mesa Road have a pool?
No, 13750 High Mesa Road does not have a pool.
Does 13750 High Mesa Road have accessible units?
No, 13750 High Mesa Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13750 High Mesa Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13750 High Mesa Road has units with dishwashers.

